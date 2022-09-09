



"Given how widespread the use of these products is, we must learn as much as we can about the potential negative impacts that may exist," said Ken Dawson-Scully, professor at Nova Southeastern University. "There have been studies done in the past that showed the potential dangers, and our study takes that one step further with some pretty dramatic results."





The study has set up a foundation to further investigate the effects of glyphosate and Roundup® on the human central nervous system and how their exposure may lead to neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease.





"As of now, there is no information for how exposure to glyphosate and Roundup® may affect humans diagnosed with epilepsy or other seizure disorders," said Dawson-Scully. "Our study indicates that there is significant disruption in locomotion and should prompt further vertebrate studies."





The study results were published in the journal Scientific Reports.





