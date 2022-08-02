Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), U.S., have developed stamp-sized ultrasound stickers that can adhere to the body parts and provide ultrasound images of the internal organs for 48 hours. Currently, these devices are operated through wires, but the researchers plan to convert them into wireless stickers so that patients can use them as wearable devices and take them home from hospitals or even purchase them from a pharmacy.

Image Credits: MIT News



Ultrasound imaging is a non-invasive technique that does not involve introducing medical instruments into the body to get images of the patient's internal organs. Clinicians use high-frequency sound waves to capture real-time images. These waves reflect from the organs and produce high-resolution images of deep organs like the heart, lungs, etc.

Current ultrasound imaging techniques require heavy and specialized equipment that is usually available in a hospital or clinic. But, this new sticker can eliminate the need for conventional ultrasound procedures and improve diagnosis.



How do these stickers help?



