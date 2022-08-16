Satellites have become common in space, especially in the lower and medium earth orbit. As their number has been increasing, a clearer view of the night sky is difficult to expect from an astronomical research point of view. To solve this problem, a team of students and faculty members at the

University of Arizona

(UArizona), U.S., have developed an instrument that can characterise and track flares from satellites through a land-based sensor to measure the speed, trajectory and brightness of

satellites

while travelling in the orbit. The obtained data could notify astronomers about the incoming satellites so they can prevent their astronomical images from being deteriorated due to satellite light trails by closing the camera shutters mounted on the telescopes.