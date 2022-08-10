Coffee Table Science

Science Simplified!

Full width home advertisement

Post Page Advertisement [Top]

Researchers at Allotrope Energy (lithium carbon battery manufacturers), United Kingdom, have developed lithium carbon batteries as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles that can recharge in 90 seconds. The fast charging is due to improved battery power which can increase to 15 Kilowatts per kilogram (KW/Kg). The conventional power capacity of lithium-ion batteries is 10 KW/Kg. 

Image Credits: Pixabay


What is the problem with lithium-ion batteries?

These days we generally use lithium-ion batteries to manufacture electrical appliances and electric vehicles. These are low-maintenance and rechargeable batteries, and involve reactive elements like nickel and lithium to produce and store energy. However, the problem with these batteries is that they take a long time to charge and involve cobalt, a scarce element presently. A small-sized lithium-ion battery takes 1-2 hours to recharge depending on the power source. The recommended charge rate of the battery ranges between 0.5 C to 1 C, where C implies Coulumb, the standard unit of electric charge. To minimise such problems, researchers have come up with the solution of lithium carbon batteries that might replace conventional lithium-ion batteries. 


How are lithium carbon batteries different from lithium-ion batteries?

As lithium carbon batteries do not involve components like cobalt and nickel, they reduce dependency on such scarce elements and maintain supply chains. Further, they are easy to build and require less maintenance compared to lithium-ion or lithium-acid batteries. These batteries use carbon dioxide to generate energy. 



Image Credits: Cleantechnica

Allotrope researchers used lithium carbon technology to combine the advantages of conventional lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors (electric energy storing devices) to deliver efficient batteries that can be charged quickly and store energy. This technology focuses on developing non-porous carbon that can be used as a capacitor to retain energy density. Lithium carbon batteries come with numerous benefits such as stability at high temperatures, high current delivery, fast recharging and zero thermal degradations without requiring external cooling or battery management systems. Interestingly, they are less expensive and have a battery life of up to 100,000 recharging cycles.  


Where can lithium carbon batteries be used?

Lithium carbon batteries are well suited for mopeds, electric scooters and other Electric vehicles as they have simple charging requirements. However, the existing batteries can't be used in large EV vehicles like cars or trucks due to a lack of capacitance (ability to store electricity). For this, Dr Pete Wilson, Allotrope's technical director, suggests using a hybrid lithium battery (a combination of lithium-ion and lithium carbon batteries) that can be charged within five minutes with 350 KW of power. 

"Allotrope is also in talks with charging station operators about creating battery-backed buffers for electric vehicle charging systems as well as for dockside charging systems for ships. They could also be used to shorten the charging time for last-mile delivery vehicles and autonomous guided vehicles such as automatic forklifts," said Wilson. 

The organisation plans to manufacture lithium carbon batteries for electronic vehicles on a large scale this year which can be a significant step toward mass adoption of lithium carbon technology for sustainable transportation. 


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

Follow us on Medium!
Tags: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Bottom Ad [Post Page]

Copyright 2021, Coffee Table Science. All rights Reserved.
| Designed by Colorlib