What is the problem with lithium-ion batteries?
These days we generally use lithium-ion batteries to manufacture electrical appliances and electric vehicles. These are low-maintenance and rechargeable batteries, and involve reactive elements like nickel and lithium to produce and store energy. However, the problem with these batteries is that they take a long time to charge and involve cobalt, a scarce element presently. A small-sized lithium-ion battery takes 1-2 hours to recharge depending on the power source. The recommended charge rate of the battery ranges between 0.5 C to 1 C, where C implies Coulumb, the standard unit of electric charge. To minimise such problems, researchers have come up with the solution of lithium carbon batteries that might replace conventional lithium-ion batteries.
How are lithium carbon batteries different from lithium-ion batteries?
Where can lithium carbon batteries be used?
"Allotrope is also in talks with charging station operators about creating battery-backed buffers for electric vehicle charging systems as well as for dockside charging systems for ships. They could also be used to shorten the charging time for last-mile delivery vehicles and autonomous guided vehicles such as automatic forklifts," said Wilson.
The organisation plans to manufacture lithium carbon batteries for electronic vehicles on a large scale this year which can be a significant step toward mass adoption of lithium carbon technology for sustainable transportation.
