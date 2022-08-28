The Kármán line, named after the physicist Theodore con Kármán, is a wide boundary between space and Earth. This line is 62 miles (100 kilometres) above the Earth's surface. So which structures can be seen from this boundary? Can someone visible the Great Pyramid of Giza or the Great Wall of China from that far up?

Astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS) or revolving in lower Earth orbit can see many Earth objects.





Grand Canyon, Arizona, U.S.

It is an immense canyon (a deep valley with a stream and steep sides) made by the Colorado River in the high plateau area of north-western Arizona, US. Grand Canyon is well-known for its colouration and amazing shapes. Satellite pictures taken by the ISS astronauts show the curvy nature of the canyon and other features such as the Colorado Plateau, Lake Meade and Las Vegas.





Image Credits: NASA





Palm Jumeirah Island, Dubai

Palm Jumeirah, the world's largest artificial offshore island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), is the site of private hotels and residences. It was built from 110 million cubic metres of sand in the early 21st century. This island appears like a palm tree with a crescent on top. According to NASA, Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah can be seen from the Kármán line. This island is clearly visible from the ISS with the help of 31 inches (800 mm) lens.





Bingham Canyon Mine, USA

The Bingham Canyon Mine is the deepest open pit near Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. It is operated by the Rio Tinto subsidiary Kennecott Utah Copper (KUC). According to Universities Space Research Association, it is the largest man-made cavity to have existed. This mine is so large that it is not only seen from the Kármán line but could also be visible by the astronauts on NASA's Space Shuttle, which orbited at an altitude of between 305 to 531 km (190 and 330 miles) above sea level.





Three Gorges Dam, China

Three Gorges Dam is built on the Yangtze River (Chang Jiang), west of the city of Yichang in Hubei province, China. This dam is the world's largest power facility and is the most expensive hydroelectric dam ever built. The dam is 185 m (607 feet) tall and 2 km (1.2 miles) long. NASA stated that the Three Gorges Dam can be seen from space. Astronauts on the ISS have captured images of this dam.



