"All these dinosaurs hatched out of eggs that were about the size of a grapefruit. So they were kind of like popcorn to the carnivores of their time," said Riley Black, a palaeontologist and science writer. "Their whole game plan, evolutionarily speaking, was to eat a whole bunch of plants and get big as fast as possible."





According to Xing, Sauropods tracks are common in the Sichuan basin, a sedimentary basin in China, but they are rare in residential areas like restaurants in downtown where industrialization has evolved. Further, Black added that this type of "scientific co-incident" reminds us that we are still living with dinosaur remains.





"Even sometimes when I go on walks around Salt Lake City, a lot of the sidewalks that we have out there are made from early Jurassic sandstone. And I haven't seen a dinosaur in there yet, but you'll see little tracks made by proto-mammals and scorpions and spiders that were crawling all over these sand dunes. So there's really a whole sort of urban palaeontology."





Though finding footprints might not sound as cool as discovering fossils, this discovery gives a glance into how the largest dinosaur species lived.





