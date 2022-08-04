Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia (memory loss). It is a chronic ongoing condition that slowly destroys thinking and memory skills and reduces the ability to carry out simple tasks. People who are 65 and older are prone to this condition. Patients report symptoms of loss of memory, confusion with place and time, inability to perform tasks, challenges in problem-solving, etc.

Alzheimer's disease is caused by the abnormal build-up of proteins in and around the brain cells. Herpes simplex-1 (HSV-1), one of the variants of the virus, when gets activated leads to the accumulation of amyloid beta and tau proteins that disturb neuronal function, the new research states.





According to World Health Organization (WHO), 3.7 billion people have been infected with HSV-1, a virus that causes oral herpes (mouth infection). When this virus gets activated, it causes inflammation in the skin and nerves, causing painful blisters and sores. Varicella zoster virus (VZV), a virus that causes shingles and chickenpox, is also common in people. About 95 percent of people have been infected by this virus. VZV is a form of the herpes virus that activates and results in painful nodules and blisters on the skin.





The link between Alzheimer's disease and HSV-1 occurs when HSV-1 reactivates to cause inflammation, sores and blisters.













To better understand the relationship between viruses and Alzheimer's disease, researchers developed mini brains using neural stem cells (self-generating neurons) and infected them with VZV. They found that the neurons behaved normally in those conditions, but when HSV-1 infected neurons were used, then exposed to VZV, HSV-1 became active again.