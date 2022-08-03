Researchers used a mitochondrial protease (enzymes responsible for the breakdown of mitochondria) inhibitor called LONP1 to increase the mitochondrial content in VHL-related kidney cancer cells. This inhibitor makes them susceptible to the cancer drug sorafenib.

As the mitochondrial content increases, the cells that were resistant to the cancer drugs were now found to respond to it. The researchers used this treatment approach in mice and discovered that it reduced tumour growth.

"We hope that this new knowledge will pave the way for more specific LONP1 protease inhibitors to treat VHL-related clear cell kidney cancer,” said Shuijie Li, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, Karolinska Institutet. “Our finding can be linked to all VHL syndromic cancers, such as the neuroendocrine tumours pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, and not just kidney cancer."





The detailed research has been published in the journal Nature Metabolism .



