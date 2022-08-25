functioning, which can cause waste accumulation in the body, eventually affecting a child's brain functioning. In such conditions, kidney transplants are the best treatment options to consider.

Children with severe renal (kidney) disorders from birth require kidney transplants. They are recommended for children who cannot survive without dialysis or a transplant. Kidney disorders can affect a child's overall growth and development. As kidneys are the body's vital organs, they play a crucial role in blood filtration. Renal disorders affect

Kidney transplants come from two types of donors: deceased and living. Deceased donors involve people who have died due to brain death after an accident, trauma or medical condition like internal bleeding. While living donors are people who may or may not be linked biologically with the recipients. Related biological donors have blood relations with the child, such as parents or siblings, whereas, non-related biological donors do not have blood relations with the child, such as friends or relatives.

The study focused on 12,089 children who received a kidney transplant during the 20-year study period. Three hundred twenty-seven (2.7 percent) children received kidneys from biologically living unrelated donors. Four thousand three hundred forty-nine (36 percent) received transplants from biologically living related donors (80 percent were parents, 6 percent were siblings, 13 percent were other relatives), and 7,413 (61 percent) were from deceased donors. These recipients had successful kidney transplantation, and their bodies didn't reject them. However, most of the recipients were on dialysis before the surgery.









Image Credits: Wikimedia





During the study, researchers found the recipient's age one of the causes of graft rejection. There were high chances for graft failure in infants and pre-teens compared to teens during the first transplant year. However, the probabilities reduced after the first transplant year.





Researchers also noticed that grafts or transplants from deceased donors had fewer survival rates compared to grafts from living-related and unrelated donors. Further, the study spotted an increase in the number of living unrelated donors from 1.3 percent in 1987 to 31.4 percent in 2017.





"Our analysis suggests that living unrelated donor organ transplants are not inferior to deceased donor organs," said Daniel Tancredi, the study’s co-author and professor in the Pediatrics Department at UC Davis Health Hospital. "This is especially important for children who are the most vulnerable of all and have much to benefit from receiving the best possible available donor organ."





The study findings were published in the journal Pediatric Transplantation.





