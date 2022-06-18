The Temperature Of Women's Brains Is Higher Than Men's, Says A UK Study

By -
Researchers at the Medical Research Council's (MRC) Laboratory for Molecular Biology in Cambridge have discovered that women have warmer brains than men, and their temperatures are more likely to top 40 degrees Celsius.
 
Image Credits: Pixabay

They stated that this temperature difference could be due to the menstrual cycle. Researchers came up with this result as they scanned most women in the post-ovulation phase and found that their brain temperature was around 0.4 degrees Celsius warmer than the women who were scanned in the pre-ovulation phase.

For the study, researchers selected 40 volunteers, aged between 20 to 40, who were scanned in the morning, afternoon and late evening of a single day at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Researchers also produced the first 4D map of healthy brain temperature. They found that the average temperature was higher than previously thought at 38.5C, while the temperature of the mouth was less than 37C. But the temperature of deeper brain structures was more than 40C. The highest observed brain temperature was 40.9 degrees Celsius. The study showed that the brain temperatures were lowest at night and highest in the afternoon.

These high temperatures are considered a fever in the body, but the researchers suggested they could be a sign of healthy brain function.

The study revealed that the temperature of the brain increases with the increase in age. This increase was most notable in the deeper parts of the brain where the average increase was 0.6 degrees Celsius. Researchers said the brain's capacity to cool down might worsen with age.

The researchers also surveyed patients with brain injury and found a strong relationship between survival and daily brain temperature cycles. Their findings could help improve understanding, prognosis and treatment of brain injury.

"To me, the most surprising finding from our study is that the healthy human brain can reach temperatures that would be diagnosed as fever anywhere else in the body. Such high temperatures have been measured in people with brain injuries in the past, but had been assumed to result from the injury," said John O'Neill, a Group Leader at the MRC laboratory.

"There is good reason to believe this daily variation is associated with long-term brain health — something we hope to investigate next."

The detailed study has been published in the journal Brain.


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!
Follow us on Medium!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more

Saliva-Based PCR Test Just as Effective as Nasal Swabs for COVID Detection

By -
Image
Processing covidSHIELD tests in one of SHIELD Illinois’s labs. Credit: Fred Zwicky/University of Illinois Megan, an Illinois lady, took her children to be tested after they were exposed to COVID. A quick test from the local drugstore could have sufficed, but her son Brennan despised the nose swab—it tickled and it was simply not a pleasant experience. So, Megan took her kids to a testing facility, where her son could simply spit into a tube to submit his sample. Like other COVID tests, The findings were available In less than 24 hours.   COVID testing has come a long way from the early days of the pandemic when patients had to go to a doctor's office and have deep "brain-tickling" nose swabs and wait days for results. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Yale University and Rockefeller University, have developed saliva-based tests on their own . These tests are less intrusive, faster to run, and, in some situations, more sensitive than nasal tests.  Whi
Read more