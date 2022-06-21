Most People On The Planet Don't Want To Become Rich, Finds British Survey

By -
Researchers at the University of Bath, England, have found that the majority of the world's population doesn't want billions of dollars to live their dream life. However, they have found few people who want to become billionaires- which they feel is good for the world. The team stated that there had been a long-economic belief that unlimited desires motivate people on the planet. This keeps them running on a "consumerist treadmill" to earn more for their families. As society still revolves around this thought, researchers believe this affects the stability and health of the population. A never-ending economic growth may end up in more fortune, but at the cost of natural resource depletion and human health.

Image Credits: Pexels

About the survey
The research team wanted to see whether the population wanted to have things that society wanted them to have. They surveyed approximately 8000 people in 33 countries spanning six continents to know how much money people needed to achieve their goal of leading an ideal life. Interestingly, in 86 percent of the countries, most people said they could get this with less than the US $10 million. While in other countries, the US $1 million is more than enough.

The researchers collected statements on ideal wealth from people living in different countries, cultures, and societal psychologies, including Uganda, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Tunisia and Nicaragua. The team also discovered which country's people find unlimited fortune as the ultimate goal of their lives. They found that city-dwellers and young populations of economically backward countries were most likely to have unlimited wants. These people tended to give more importance to power, independence and success. The wish of turning into a billionaire was also common in nations where inequality is a major societal concern and in nations that are more collectivistic. In such countries, groups are given more importance rather than individuals.

For instance, in Indonesia, which is a collectivistic nation and promotes inequalities, many people wanted to have a lavish life compared to people based in individual-centric countries like the UK. Contradictorily, in countries like China, people persisted the desire despite the inequality and high collectivism.

"The ideology of unlimited wants, when portrayed as human nature, can create social pressure for people to buy more than they actually want," said Dr Paul Bain, a psychologist at the University of Bath. "Discovering that most people’s ideal lives are actually quite moderate could make it socially easier for people to behave in ways that are more aligned with what makes them genuinely happy and to support stronger policies to help safeguard the planet."

"The findings are a stark reminder that the majority view is not necessarily reflected in policies that allow the accumulation of excessive amounts of wealth by a small number of individuals," said Dr Renata Bongiorno, co-author of the study. “If most people are striving for wealth that is limited, policies that support people’s more limited wants, such as a wealth tax to fund sustainability initiatives, might be more popular than is often portrayed.”

The detailed survey has been published in the journal Nature Sustainability.


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

Follow us on Medium!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more

Saliva-Based PCR Test Just as Effective as Nasal Swabs for COVID Detection

By -
Image
Processing covidSHIELD tests in one of SHIELD Illinois’s labs. Credit: Fred Zwicky/University of Illinois Megan, an Illinois lady, took her children to be tested after they were exposed to COVID. A quick test from the local drugstore could have sufficed, but her son Brennan despised the nose swab—it tickled and it was simply not a pleasant experience. So, Megan took her kids to a testing facility, where her son could simply spit into a tube to submit his sample. Like other COVID tests, The findings were available In less than 24 hours.   COVID testing has come a long way from the early days of the pandemic when patients had to go to a doctor's office and have deep "brain-tickling" nose swabs and wait days for results. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Yale University and Rockefeller University, have developed saliva-based tests on their own . These tests are less intrusive, faster to run, and, in some situations, more sensitive than nasal tests.  Whi
Read more