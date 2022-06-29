Indian Researchers Develop a Biodegradable Advanced Wound Healing Bandage With Anti-Bacterial And Anti-Inflammatory Properties

By -
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) have developed an affordable bilayered bandage that has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to prevent infections in wounds, Research Matters reported. The top layer consists of chitosan (a type of sugar found in the outer skeleton of a shellfish) and polycaprolactone (a biodegradable polyester). The bottom layer is built of soluble eggshell membrane protein and polyvinyl alcohol (a water-soluble synthetic polymer) in combination with curcumin nanoparticles (an anti-inflammatory compound found in plants of the turmeric family).

Image credits: Pixabay

The Problem With Wound Healing And Its Solution
Currently, there are 3000 types of wound healing dressings available for numerous types of wounds. However, wounds such as pressure and venous ulcers, diabetic wounds, and burn wounds are difficult to treat with these dressings. In the case of acute and chronic wounds, the skin doesn't repair due to the poor anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of these dressings. These properties are required to prevent infection from spreading in the body and boost the healing process.

Conventional dressings don't have these properties, but the dermal patch or bandage proposed by the researchers does. The materials that were used to make the dressing are FDA (Food and Drug Administration, United States) approved, which ensures its safety. The top layer has chitosan and polycaprolactone. Chitosan is a sugar polymer and is antibacterial and biodegradable, while Polycaprolactone has biodegradable, biocompatible and water-repelling properties and is used in tissue engineering. The combination of the two polymers provides moisture-repelling properties to the bandage and maintains the fluid balance outside the wound. Further, it creates a microbial obstruction for faster wound healing.

The bottom layer is composed of polyvinyl alcohol which acts as an absorbent for wound discharge and has wound-healing components. It holds moisture around the wound. Further, the researchers added a bioactive component extracted from turmeric called curcumin to the bandage. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. They transformed curcumin into nanoparticles so they could enter the wound site and prevent infection. They also used an eggshell membrane, a layer between the shell and egg white which has numerous structural proteins that can boost wound healing.

"To our knowledge, there are no such wound dressings available that are polymer-based, dual-layered, topical in application with multifunctional properties, namely, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, leading to better wound healing properties. This invention is innovative, and we have filed a patent on it," said Dr Prakriti Tayalia, lead author of the study and professor at IITB.

Bandage Safety And Effectiveness
The researchers checked the wound healing properties and safety of the bandage through multiple lab testings. They tested the dermal patches on rat models and found better wound healing compared to conventional dressings. Their next step is to test them on diabetic and other chronic wounds. The production of the dermal patches is scalable as the materials are easily available in the market. They can be manufactured in any size and thickness depending upon the type of wound.

"This patch will undoubtedly be beneficial to people suffering from both chronic and acute wounds, and we want to commercialize this product," said Prof. Tayalia.

The research has been published in the journal Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology, and Medicine.


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

Follow us on Medium!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Saliva-Based PCR Test Just as Effective as Nasal Swabs for COVID Detection

By -
Image
Processing covidSHIELD tests in one of SHIELD Illinois’s labs. Credit: Fred Zwicky/University of Illinois Megan, an Illinois lady, took her children to be tested after they were exposed to COVID. A quick test from the local drugstore could have sufficed, but her son Brennan despised the nose swab—it tickled and it was simply not a pleasant experience. So, Megan took her kids to a testing facility, where her son could simply spit into a tube to submit his sample. Like other COVID tests, The findings were available In less than 24 hours.   COVID testing has come a long way from the early days of the pandemic when patients had to go to a doctor's office and have deep "brain-tickling" nose swabs and wait days for results. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Yale University and Rockefeller University, have developed saliva-based tests on their own . These tests are less intrusive, faster to run, and, in some situations, more sensitive than nasal tests.  Whi
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more