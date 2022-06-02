Cancer Patients Are More Likely To Suffer From Severe Health Issues Due to Polypharmacy, Say Oncologists

By -
Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), USA, have found that 92 percent of older adults with cancer face an issue called "polypharmacy". In a typical scenario, a patient coming for cancer treatment reports taking medications that might include medicines for diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure, or an antidepressant. But, they may not report these medications as often to the medical team.

Image Credits: Pixabay

This concurrent use of multiple medications is known as Polypharmacy, which can make people more prone to harmful drug interaction. It is dangerous, especially for cancer patients who are about to undergo treatment.

"Even for individuals who do not have cancer, multiple medication use is fraught with risks and tricky to navigate because of the emotions involved," said Erika Ramsdale, M.D., an Oncologist, Geriatrics Specialist at Wilmot Cancer Institute, URMC. Further, she added that the risk of inappropriate use and serious drug interaction increases if a person is consuming multiple drugs and supplements. Due to inappropriate healthcare facilities, the issue becomes complicated, and no other drugs can be prescribed to nullify the effects of the original medicines.


About The Study
Researchers at the Wilmot Cancer Institute analyzed a group of 718 adults with a mean age of 77 who had stage 3 or 4 cancer, other common health issues, and their medication use. They looked for potentially inappropriate drugs that have higher risks than benefits known as PIMS (Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome) which includes immune responses like inflammation or swelling. They also checked drug-drug interaction (DDI) and drug-cancer treatment interaction (DCI) in the human body. The effects of drug interactions include functional decline, falls and death. Patients who consume several drugs suffer from depression or anxiety.


Study Outcomes
Researchers found that 70 percent of patients were at the risk of DDI and 67 percent were consuming at least one drug that was considered inappropriate. Further, 61 percent of the patients were taking five or more drugs before the therapy and nearly 15 percent were taking 10 and more medications. About 68 percent had serious health conditions besides cancer. The most common was cardiovascular disease.
Approximately 10 percent of the admitted older adults were associated with hazardous drug interactions. Among the older adults receiving cancer treatment, polypharmacy was associated with a considerable increase (up to 114 percent) in unplanned hospitalizations.
Minerals, thyroid therapy and cholesterol-lowering drugs were commonly involved in potential drug interactions. More than 25 percent of the patients in the study's medications were non-prescribed and accounted for 40 percent of inappropriate medications.
Common non-prescribed medications include minerals and vitamins, anti-anaemic (drug that increases the number of red blood cells in the blood) preparations such as ferrous sulphate, and medicines for acid-related problems and constipation.


The Solution: Deprescribing
The study suggested deprescribing some drugs as a solution to polypharmacy and its effects.

Deprescribing is the practice of reducing the number of medications to manage polypharmacy. Healthcare supervisors consider the risk-versus-benefits of each drug and the patient's life expectancy. For example, statins are used to control high cholesterol and do not have an immediate effect. These are preventive and can take 10 years to have an impact. Therefore, an older patient with incurable cancer has not prescribed this medication. The goal of the study is to provide a better lifestyle to patients by reducing their dependency on multiple drugs, concluded researchers.


The detailed study has been published in the journal The Oncologist.



To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!


Follow us on Medium!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more

Saliva-Based PCR Test Just as Effective as Nasal Swabs for COVID Detection

By -
Image
Processing covidSHIELD tests in one of SHIELD Illinois’s labs. Credit: Fred Zwicky/University of Illinois Megan, an Illinois lady, took her children to be tested after they were exposed to COVID. A quick test from the local drugstore could have sufficed, but her son Brennan despised the nose swab—it tickled and it was simply not a pleasant experience. So, Megan took her kids to a testing facility, where her son could simply spit into a tube to submit his sample. Like other COVID tests, The findings were available In less than 24 hours.   COVID testing has come a long way from the early days of the pandemic when patients had to go to a doctor's office and have deep "brain-tickling" nose swabs and wait days for results. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Yale University and Rockefeller University, have developed saliva-based tests on their own . These tests are less intrusive, faster to run, and, in some situations, more sensitive than nasal tests.  Whi
Read more