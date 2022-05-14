Hubble Asteroid Hunter, A Citizen Science Project Finds 1,701 Asteroid Trails In Archival Images

By -
In its 32 years of observations, the NASA/ ESA Hubble Space Telescope has built up an archive containing hundreds of thousands of targeted observations of galaxies, the cluster of galaxies, gravitational lenses and nebulae.

At times, closer objects such as asteroids pass the telescope's field of view while other targets are being observed, leaving the images' trails.

Image Credits: Pixabay

On International Asteroid Day in 2019, astronomers launched the Hubble Asteroid Hunter, a citizen science project on the Zooniverse platform (the world’s largest citizen science platform), aiming to visually identify asteroids in archival images from the European Space Agency Hubble Space Telescope (eHST) archive and examine their properties.

The initiative was developed by the European Science and Technology Centre (ESTEC) and the European Space Astronomy Centre's Science Data Centre (ESDC), collaborating with Google and Zooniverse.

Firstly, the astronomers detected more than 37,000 composite images that were taken between April 2002 and March 2021 with Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instruments.

Hubble can observe an object such as a nebula or galaxy, for an average of 30 minutes. After the observation, the asteroids appeared as streaks or curved lines in the images.

More than 11,400 members of the public then classified and analyzed these images. They identified over 1,000 asteroid trails and the collected data was used to set up an automated algorithm based on artificial intelligence. The final dataset was made by citizen science and AI which contained 1701 trails in 1316 Hubble images.

The project participants also identified several other astronomical objects such as nebulae, galaxies and gravitational lenses.

Approximately one-third of the asteroid trails were recognized and put into the known asteroids category in the International Astronomical Union’s (IAU) Minor Planet Centre, the largest database of solar system objects. The remaining 1,031 trails were previously unknown asteroids. These asteroids were indistinct and likely to be smaller asteroids than those discovered in ground-based surveys.

The majority of these asteroids are expected to be found in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, where asteroids of such small size are poorly studied.

As asteroids are small remains left after the formation of the Solar System, their trails could give astronomers some hints about the conditions of the solar system when the planets were forming.

“Citizen science and machine learning are very useful techniques for the systematic search for Solar System objects in existing astronomy science data archives,” said researchers.

“Our work describes a method for finding new asteroids in astronomical archives that span decades. It could be effectively applied to other datasets, increasing the overall sample of well-characterised small bodies in the Solar System and refining their ephemerides.”

The next step of the project is to explore 1,031 streaks of previously unidentified asteroids. Scientists would like to identify their orbits and study their properties, such as their rotation periods and sizes. Many years ago, Hubble identified most of these asteroid streaks, however, researchers can’t use them now to identify their orbits.

With the help of Hubble, scientists can use the parallax effect (a difference in the apparent position of an object when viewed along two different lines of sight) to determine the distances to the asteroids and the shapes of their orbits. This can be done by knowing the position of Hubble at the time of observing and measuring the curvature of the streaks.


The detailed study and its results have been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.



To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!


Follow us on Medium!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more