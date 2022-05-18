Genetically Modified E. coli Bacteria Play Tic-Tac-Toe Better Than Unskilled Humans, Shows A Spanish Study

By -
Researchers at the Spanish National Research Council (SNRC) in Madrid have announced that they had genetically modified a strain of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria and taught it how to play the game of tic-tac-toe.

Image Credits: Pixabay


The research was started in 2019 when another research group genetically engineered a strain of E. coli bacteria that could sense 12 different chemicals and responded by changing the activity of specific genes.

But, the research team at SNRC took this work and applied other modifications. They combined several copies of two circular pieces of DNA called plasmids. Each plasmid encodes a separate fluorescent protein. One is green, and the other is red. The ratio of these two plasmids was constant in bacteria, and hence, their final colour is not predetermined, though it can be affected by different chemicals and antibiotics. Also, the ratio remains constant when no modification is done. Thus, the composition of DNA remains unchanged and stores the existing information in itself until the next modification. The ratio and colour change when new data is introduced using chemicals and antibiotics, but this is with respect to the previous chemical composition in the plasmid or DNA. This shows that there is some memory retained, and the learning process is possible.



Bacteria Behaving As Memristors
Researchers observed that after genetically modifying the strain of E. coli bacteria, they behave as memristors. A memristor is an electric component that processes and stores data in its internal memory. It is used to create computer chips that imitate the functioning of the synapses (a neural junction at which electric nerve impulse passes from one neuron to another) in the brain. They named these memristors like behaviour of bacteria as 'memregulons'.

The component creates a neural network, a form of artificial intelligence. This network receives incoming information and training data and transmits outgoing information.

As genetic modification allowed the E. coli bacteria to take input (antibiotics and chemicals) and transmit the result (DNA modification) while storing the previous data in memory, scientists decided to form a neural network with them.

"This approach could have all kinds of applications, from creating living materials capable of learning to making "smart" microbiomes,” said Alfonso Jaramillo at the Spanish National Research Council.



Bacteria Playing Noughts and Crosses (Tic-Tac-Toe)
For the sake of simplicity, the research team assumed that a human player always starts the game by putting a cross in the centre square. Hence, the first bacterial nought is in the square corresponding to the well with the reddest colour.

Then he plays next, and the bacteria shows its next move. The bacteria are being told of the move by one of the chemicals they can sense being added to each well. Each chemical corresponds to one square. The next move is indicated by the change in protein ratio in each well. The game continued for several days as bacteria required time for responding.

“In the beginning, the bacteria play randomly,” said Jaramillo. "After only eight training games, the bacteria became expert tic-tac-toe players.”

According to Jaramillo, the next step is to create a more complex neural network using the bacteria with the hope that it will be able to complete more complicated tasks.

“Changed gene circuits could give living cells the ability to make complex decisions,” said scientists.


The detailed study has been published in the journal New Scientist.



To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

Follow us on Medium!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more