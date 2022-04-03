How Tech giants use your personal data to offer convenience

By -
Personal data is called so because it is intended to remain private. But with the internet boom, it is no longer private. Billions of people purchase products on the internet, catch up with their friends and family online, and run businesses with services offered by tech giants such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc on the internet. When you install any app for the first time, it asks you for details like email id, phone number, etc. But have you ever given it a thought as to why companies need these details or what they do with them?

Short answer: They use data to promote their services and increase profits by improving users' experience.

Long answer: Read on…




What do tech giants do with data?

Tech giants use this data to track the users' location, for advertising, to understand users' behaviour in terms of online shopping and to sell data to affiliates.

All these are actually putting your personal data at risk. However, e-commerce giants like Amazon also use this data to expand business by understanding customers' purchasing patterns. For instance, Amazon has technologized the Whole Foods grocery store in the US. To enter the store and purchase products, the user either has to scan a QR code or put both hands on the kiosk. Either way links to the user's Amazon account. When he begins shopping, the cameras and sensors record his every single move. Whatever item a user picks, the sensors store the product information. “Those are the cameras that will follow you during your shopping experience,” said a Whole Foods employee told CleanTechnica

Further, deep learning software analyses the user's shopping activity to detect patterns to recommend similar products based on his purchase history. This results in a personalized shopping experience and improved customer service.

The technology used for data collection and privacy issues

Every company, irrespective of size, possesses information about its customers, target market insights and its competitors' marketing strategy. This information is processed with the help of advanced analytical tools to develop effective strategic decisions. The most widely used analytical techniques include the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart grid systems.

An IoT is an integrated system of computers, digital and mechanical machines, objects and people that allows data transfer without human to machine or human to human interaction. Advanced IoT applications are increasing privacy protection issues. As the IoT technology relies on data collection models like the deep model, the risk of privacy disclosure has emerged.

Similarly, smart grid systems are also a threat to data security as they are created through networking numerous IoT devices. These devices produce high volumes of data that are stored in cloud storage and transferred to different computer networks. The data is used to manage different purposes, including operation management, optimizing energy flow, system monitoring, etc. However, rapid development in smart grid technology has raised serious privacy issues about customers' energy usage behaviour.

Companies frequently incorporate privacy-preserving data models in their systems. Also ensuring the privacy and security of smart grid systems is a tough challenge as they are vulnerable to cyber-attacks such as data stealing, malicious data insertion, etc.

Protect data at the personal level

Companies might not be concerned about your data protection to earn profits. Therefore, it's an alarming sign to protect your privacy on your own. You can prevent cyber-attacks by applying software updates, protecting passwords, using app locks, encrypting your data, having backups of data.

You can end it by saying that there are a host of tools available to protect your personal data. 

But is this the price we have to pay for convenience?

Contributed by: Simran Dolwani


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!  

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more