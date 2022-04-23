Good Cholesterol (HDL) Particles In Cerebrospinal Fluid Play A Vital Role In Protecting The Brain

By -

Researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC (University of Southern California), US have proposed a connection between good cholesterol particles in cerebrospinal fluid and brain health. Cerebrospinal fluid is a clear fluid that surrounds the brain and the spinal cord and cushions them from injury, while also providing nutrients.

Image Credits: Pixabay

Medical guidelines made to reduce the risks of health diseases focus on levels of cholesterol in the blood, including HDL (high-density lipoproteins) known as "good cholesterol" and LDL (low-density lipoproteins) known as "bad cholesterol".

During the study, researchers took samples of cerebrospinal fluid from people aged between 60 and above and estimated the number of good cholesterol particles in each sample. The team discovered that these particles were associated with two crucial indicators that might play a defensive role against Alzheimer's disease, a neurological disorder that destroys thinking and memory skills and other important brain functions.

The researchers analyzed the samples of cerebrospinal fluid and blood plasma taken from 180 healthy participants aged nearly 77. They identified, counted and measured the size of individual HDL particles using a sensitive technique called ion mobility. This technique was originally developed by Ronald Krauss, M.D. at the University of California, San Francisco. Also, a group of 141 participants completed a series of cognitive tests.

One of the two indicators was the improved performance in the cognitive tests. The other was the higher transmitting levels in the cerebrospinal fluid of a particular peptide. This peptide is known as amyloid-beta 42, which is like a protein but smaller. This peptide causes Alzheimer's disease when it misfolds and clusters onto neurons. But the increased concentration of this peptide circulating the spine and brain can lower the risks of the disease.

“This study represents the first time that small HDL particles in the brain have been counted,” said Hussein Yassine, M.D., an Associate Professor of Medicine and Neurology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. “They may be involved with the clearance and excretion of the peptides that form the amyloid plaques we see in Alzheimer’s disease, so we speculate that there could be a role for these small HDL particles in prevention.”


Connections Between Mental Health And HDL

Out of the participants who performed cognitive tests, the ones with the higher levels of small good cholesterol particles in their cerebrospinal fluid performed better, irrespective of their age, sex, education or whether they carried the APOE4 gene (a gene that increases the risks for Alzheimer's disease) or not. The connection was stronger among the participants with no cognitive impairment. This evidence indicated that the HDL particles might help discover the best treatments for Alzheimer's disease.

“What we’re finding here is that before the onset of cognitive impairment, these oils — these small HDL particles — are lubricating the system and keeping it healthy,” said Krauss. “You’ve got time to intervene with exercise, drugs or whatever else to keep brain cells healthy. We still need to understand the mechanisms that promote the production of these particles, in order to make drugs that increase small HDL in the brain.”


The Alzheimer's research and the Prospective for Prevention

Yassine and his team proposed the study on the HDL particles in the brain because they keep the brain healthy. These particles form the sheaths that protect the brain and nerve cells so that they can function properly. These sheaths help in the growth and repair of neurons. They also prevent inflammation to the barrier between the blood system and the brain, which can result in a cognitive reduction.

The HDL particles in the brain are smaller and require a protein called apolipoprotein E, or ApoE, to do all that work. The strongest risk factor for Alzheimer's disease is the APOE4 which is a variant of the APOE gene that encodes that very same protein.

The research team used electron microscopy, which captures images at the molecular level to understand the function and structure of the ApoE HDL. They are hoping to study Apoe HDL and Alzheimer's risk in a larger group of participants, explaining factors such as the effects of diseases including diabetes and of medications.

“People are realizing that there is more to late-onset Alzheimer’s disease,” said Yassine. “Perhaps it’s equally interesting to see how lipids are interacting with amyloid or how newer treatments can be focused not just on amyloid or tau, but also on fats and ApoE.”


A detailed study has been published in the journal Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia.


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on FacebookTwitter or Instagram!

Follow us on Medium! 




Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more