Avoiding Cutting Down Palm Trees For its Fruits in Amazonia Can Reduce Economic and Environmental Damage

By -

 Researchers at the University of Leeds and the Peruvian Amazon Research Institute (Instituto de Investigaciones de la Amazonia; IIAP) have found that cutting down the palm tree Mauritia flexuosa for its fruits had caused ecological and economical disturbances in Peru.

 

Image credits: Pexels


The scientists have prepared a detailed study to show why and where the palm trees fell down and the extent of the economic and environmental damage caused by it.

 

 “Cutting down female palm trees to harvest the fruit has halved the total production of the fruit of this palm that is available to local communities," said Gabriel Hidalgo, a postgraduate student at Leeds’ School of Geography and lead author of the study. 

 

“This is a clear example of the impact of humans on natural resource levels, in an ecosystem that, on first look, appears undamaged. However, changing the way the fruit is harvested can increase both the number of fruit-bearing palm trees and the value of these Amazonian peatland ecosystems to people.”

 

The study used data obtained from 93 places across the swamp forests found on the vast lowland tropical peatlands in northeastern Peru. Mauritia flexuosa, the most common species of tree in the peatland ecosystems, has the highest concentration of carbon of any part of the extensive Amazon region.

 

The fruit of the palm trees known as aguaje is broadly used in the preparation of drinks and food. The fruits are an important source of the economy in northern Peru. The sale of these fruits represents  15-22 percent of family incomes.

 

Mauritia flexuosa is a dioecious species which means there are both male and female trees. Out of the two, only the female trees bear the fruits. As many female trees are cut down for their fruits, the forests mostly contain male trees and thus produce less number of fruits.

The number of male trees increases and the number of fruits decreases. 

 

The research team discovered that there are few places where the number of fruit-bearing female trees is large as there the fruits are gathered by climbing the trees instead of cutting them. 

 

The alternative harvesting method, climbing, avoid killing of the trees which take 10 years to grow up to 40 metres in height and reach maturity.

 

The research team in collaboration with researchers at the University of St Andrews and Wageningen University in the Netherlands has evaluated that acquiring the harvesting method of climbing the trees could increase the harvest by 51 per cent and make $62 a year for the local economy.

 

“This study shows that financially, over the long term, the potential value of the palm fruit ‘aguaje’ for this region of Peru is similar in value to activities such as logging and oil extraction. Sustainable palm fruit harvesting could therefore provide a real economic alternative for local people,” said  Dennis del Castillo, head of the PROBOSQUES research group at IIAP.

 

Increasing the number of these trees in the forests would bring vital environmental benefits. The tropical peatlands are one of the carbon-rich landscapes. This carbon is significant for reducing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere.

 

These forests are also a great source of resources and add high cultural value to indigenous communities. The fruit of  Mauritia flexuosa is a food source for mammals, fish and birds.

 

Dr Euridice Honorio, a NERC Knowledge Exchange Fellow on tropical peatlands at the University of St Andrews, started estimating the proportion of the female trees as a sign of the impact of resource extraction on the ecosystems. “This is the first estimate of the total value of this resource to communities in this region and will help to promote sustainable fruit harvesting by communities,” she said.

 

“Reducing deforestation of tropical forests is a global priority to mitigate climate change. Achieving success depends on increasing the value of standing forests to people who live in these landscapes. This study demonstrates a pathway to do this in one of the most carbon-rich landscapes on the planet,” said Tim Baker, Professor of Tropical Ecology and Conservation at Leeds’ School of Geography.

 

The detailed research has been published in the journal Nature Sustainability.



To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!  


Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more