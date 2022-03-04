Scientists Discover the World's Biggest Bacterium and Are Amazed by How It Is Not Like a Bacterium

By -

Image credit: Getty Images


Microorganisms are called so because they are so tiny that they can only be seen under a microscope. But in a new study scientists have discovered an extraordinarily huge bacteria that can be seen without a microscope. It dwells in the mangroves of Grande-Terre in the Caribbean.

Its single threadlike cell can grow up to two centimeters in length—as long as a peanut—and is 5000 times larger than many other microbes. Furthermore, unlike other bacteria, this giant has a massive genome that is enclosed in a membrane rather than floating freely inside the cell. This is a feature found in far more complicated cells, such as those found in the human body. This separates the newly discovered microorganism not just from other bacteria, but also from other prokaryotes (organisms with very tiny, basic cell structures).

"When it comes to bacteria, I never say never, but this one for sure is pushing what we thought was the upper limit [of size] by 10-fold," says Verena Carvalho, a microbiologist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

The discovery straddles the line between prokaryote and eukaryote in that it carries its DNA in a membrane-bound pouch and also carries a second, big pouch filled with water, which accounts for more than 70% of the cell's total volume. This water-filled pouch squishes all of the contents of the cell up against the cell's outermost border, which may assist life-sustaining chemicals flow more easily into the cell while poisons pass through more quickly.

The same type of water-filled pouch is carried by a huge sulfur-eating bacteria in the genus Thiomargarita, and the researchers determined that the discovered bacterium likely belongs to the same genus based on this resemblance and a genetic study. They offered the name T. magnifica for the enormous bacterium.

The humongous bacterium "could be a missing link in the evolution of complex cells," Kazuhiro Takemoto, a computational biologist at Kyushu Institute of Technology, told Science.

"Separating genetic material from everything else allows more sophisticated control and greater complexity," says Chris Greening, a microbiologist at Monash University, Clayton.

"All too often, bacteria are thought of as small, simple, ‘unevolved’ life forms—so-called ‘bags of proteins," Greening adds. "But this bacterium shows this couldn’t be much further from the truth."

Contributed by: Mithun Sukesan


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more