Scientists are harnessing fish noises like 'boops' and 'unks' to maintain underwater ecosystems.

By -



Many animals' noises have been thoroughly documented. If you look up bird sounds and whale songs on the internet, you'll find a great deal of information. A global collection for fish noises, on the other hand, was pretty much unheard of.

That is why Audrey Looby, a doctoral candidate at the University of Florida, University of Victoria collaborator Kieran Cox and an international team of researchers created FishSounds.net, the first online, interactive fish sounds repository of its kind.

“People are often surprised to learn that fish make sounds,” said Looby. “But you could make the case that they are as important for understanding fish as bird sounds are for studying birds.”

Image: Pink skunk anemonefish, one of the many fish that produces sound to communicate. Credit: Kieran Cox. Source: Phys.org




Visitors can listen to audio files, listen to sound visualisations, and more. The sounds of fish are grouped by species and sound name. When you click on the "boop" sound name, you'll hear recordings of the Bocon toadfish, which is a close relative of the fish Looby is studying for her dissertation at the UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station in Cedar Key, Florida.

“There’s no standard system yet for naming fish sounds, so our project uses the sound names researchers have come up with,” Looby said. “And who doesn’t love a fish that boops?”

The authors of the collection aim to include a function that allows users to upload their own fish sound recordings. Other interactive elements are in the works, such as a globe map with clickable fish sound data points.

Fish evolved to create sound, according to scientists, since sound is an excellent method to communicate underwater. Sound travels quicker underwater than it does in air, ensuring that the message reaches an audience even in low-visibility situations.

Fish create noise in a variety of ways. Some animals, such as toadfish, have evolved organs or other structures in their bodies that make active noises, as defined by scientists. Other fish make unintentional or passive sounds, such as chewing or splashing, which also can carry information.

“Fish sounds contain a lot of important information,” said Looby, who is pursuing a doctorate in fisheries and aquatic sciences. “Fish may communicate about territory, predators, food and reproduction. And when we can match fish sounds to fish species, their sounds are a kind of calling card that can tell us what kinds of fish are in an area and what they are doing.”

For environmental monitoring, fisheries management, and conservation activities, knowing the location and movements of fish species is crucial. Hydrophones – special underwater microphones — might be used by marine, estuarine, and freshwater ecologists in the future to collect data on fish species' locations. But first, they'll need to figure out which fish they're hearing, which is where the fish noises database comes in handy.

FishSounds.net was created as a result of the study team's efforts to compile and analyse current scientific material on fish noises. Reviews in Fish Biology and Fisheries recently released an article that summarised the research. The researchers looked at scientific records of fish noises dating back nearly 150 years in the article.

“There are probably a lot of fish sounds that just haven’t been recorded. That’s why we’ll continue to review new studies coming out and add them to the repository. This is truly is an international and global project with much more to come,” Cox said.


Keywords: underwater, hydrophones, marine, estuarine, ecologists

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more