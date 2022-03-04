Low Power Lasers Can Help Tiny Sailed Probes Travel Fast in Space Says Recent Study

By -
Image credit: Pixabay


Space exploration missions, completed using space probes take several years to complete. A space probe is a spacecraft with no astronauts that travels through space to collect information. It sends back data to Earth that scientists can study to better understand our universe.

The speed of these probes decreases in space due to a lack of gravity. For instance, a space probe named New Horizon, sent to Pluto took ten years to reach its destination, the dwarf planet in July 2015. Similarly, traveling to Proxima Centauri B, the star closest to our Sun will take thousands of years, even for big and advanced rockets.

To increase the speed of these probes and reduce their travel time, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles suggested that low-power lasers on Earth can launch and move probes at a faster speed as compared to rocket engines. All they need to have is a boron or silicon nitride sail for propulsion.
Just as a sail catches the wind to move a boat, these space probe sails would catch laser beams to move the spacecraft at a high velocity. Researchers have been working on this concept for a while. On the other hand, a privately funded project known as the Breakthrough Starshot initiative is aiming to launch a sail probe on Proxima Centauri b soon. The probe weighs around one gram and is expected to take 20 years to reach the destination. It would be propelled by a 100GW power square laser to take up 20% of the speed of light, which is about 100 million miles per hour.

Ho-Ting Tung and Artur Davoyan wondered if low-power lasers can replace the chemical and electric power used in rocket thrusters. They expect that lasers might be able to adjust the satellites' orbits after launch. These lasers might also propel tiny space probes on interplanetary or interstellar (missions beyond the solar system) missions thereby decreasing the probe's dependence on fuel.

The researchers performed calculations to show that even low power lasers of 100KW with array or beam sizes of one meter can propel a probe weighing one gram to a high velocity exceeding their current record after providing illumination for minutes to hours. As per their calculations, the lasers were able to propel sailed probes between different orbits of the Earth in a single day. Currently, the motion of the probes in several Earth orbits is not possible with electric and chemical rockets due to a lack of fuel carrying capacity.

The researchers discovered that the best materials which allowed probes to move, increased their reflectivity and enabled rapid cooling were boron nitride and silicon nitride structured at the nanoscale level. Boron nitride maintained the thermal stability within the probes and silicon nitride provided thrust (energy) for motion.

Further, the researchers found that the probes could travel fast to escape the solar system. They acquired five times higher velocity than the New Horizon Probe. These prototype sailed probes driven by low-power lasers could speed up space exploration missions and future interstellar flight, the researchers concluded. 

The detailed study has been published in the journal Nano Letters.

Contributed by: Simran Dolwani


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!  

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more