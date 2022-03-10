Lack of Oral Hygiene responsible for hypertension in postmenopausal women finds study

By -


Image: irishnews.com


According to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal American Heart Association, certain oral bacteria were linked to the development of hypertension, often known as high blood pressure, in postmenopausal women. 

While earlier research has shown that people with periodontal disease had higher blood pressure than those who do not, the researchers think this is the first prospective study to look at the link between oral bacteria and the development of hypertension.

High blood pressure is commonly defined by two measurements: systolic blood pressure of 130 mm Hg or higher (the upper number showing pressure while the heart beats) and a diastolic blood pressure of 80 mm Hg or higher (the lower number indicating pressure between heartbeats).

“Since periodontal disease and hypertension are especially prevalent in older adults, if a relationship between the oral bacteria and hypertension risk could be established, there may be an opportunity to enhance hypertension prevention through increased, targeted oral care,” said Michael J. LaMonte, PhD, M.P.H., one of the study’s senior authors, a research professor in epidemiology at the University at Buffalo - State University of New York.

At study enrolment, researchers recorded blood pressure and collected oral plaque from below the gum line, “which is where some bacteria keep the gum and tooth structures healthy, and others cause gum and periodontal disease,” LaMonte said. 

About 1,215 postmenopausal women (average age of 63 years old at study enrolment, between 1997 and 2001) were evaluated during the research. Researchers also took note of medication usage, medical histories and lifestyle choices to see if there was a relationship between oral bacteria and hypertension in older women. 

About 35% (429) of the research participants had normal blood pressure at the time of recruitment, with values below 120/80 mm Hg and no use of blood pressure medication. Nearly a quarter of the individuals (306) had high blood pressure, with values above 120/80 mm Hg and no treatment. About 40% of the individuals (480) were classified as having prevalent treated hypertension, which means they were diagnosed and treated for hypertension with medication. 

245 unique strains of bacteria were identified in the plaque samples. About one-third of the women who did not have hypertension or were not being treated at the initial stage of the study were later diagnosed with high blood pressure during the follow-up period, which was an average of 10 years. 

The analysis found that 10 bacteria were associated with a 10% to 16% higher risk of developing high blood pressure, and 5 other kinds of bacteria were associated with a 9% to 18% lower hypertension risk.

The researchers looked at the possible correlations between the same 15 bacteria and hypertension risk in other categories, such as women under 65 vs those over 65, smokers versus nonsmokers, those with normal versus raised blood pressure at the start of the trial, and other comparisons. The results were consistent across all the groups that were studied.


“We have come to better appreciate that health is influenced by more than just the traditional risk factors we know to be so important. This paper is a provocative reminder of the need to expand our understanding of additional health factors that may even be influenced by our environments and potentially impact our biology at the endothelial level,” said Willie Lawrence, M.D., chair of the American Heart Association. ”Inclusive research on hypertension must continue to be a priority to better understand and address the condition.”

Because of the observational nature of the study, cause and effect cannot be determined, limiting the researchers' ability to pinpoint with confidence which bacteria are linked to a reduced risk of hypertension and which are linked to greater risk. According to LaMonte, a randomized study would give the information needed to determine which bacteria were responsible for developing – or not acquiring – hypertension over time.



Keywords: postmenopausal, hypertension, bacteria, blood pressure


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more