Nano-Engineered Concrete Sealer: Building Optimistic Future of the Construction Industry

By -
Photo credit: Washington University


Researchers at Washington University (WU) have developed a nano-engineered sealer that can prevent concrete from damage. The sealer protects concrete from deteriorating after exposure to salt and water. 
In laboratory studies, the sealer showed a 44 percent improvement against the damage due to salt and a 77 percent increment in water-repelling abilities. This study suggests new approaches to deal with infrastructure problems in the U.S.

"We focused on one of the main culprits that compromise the integrity and durability of concrete, which is moisture," said Xianming Shi, study lead author and WU professor. "If you can keep concrete dry, the vast majority of durability problems would go away."

Most of the infrastructure in the U.S. was developed in the mid 20th century and now is at the end of its lifetime. Since the late 1990s, the American Society of Civil Engineers has released reports on the U.S. infrastructure every four years and has consistently shown falling grades. 

About eight percent of 6,00,000 bridges in the U.S. have a structural deficiency. Also, one out of every five miles of highways is in bad condition. These problems increase in the cold areas as the use of deicer salt to melt ice on roads degrades the quality of concrete. All these issues indicate an urgent requirement for development in the infrastructure sector.

"Concrete, even though it seems like solid rock, is basically a sponge when you look at it under a microscope," said Shi. "It's a highly porous, non-homogenous composite material."

Topical sealers are one such tool to protect concrete. These sealers sit on the material's top and don’t allow molecules to penetrate inside them. Thus, many transportation agencies use them to prevent bridges and decks from being damaged. Though these sealers provide some extent of protection, they don’t provide complete safety against moisture, added Shi.

A new nanomaterial mix  


To make the nano-sealer, researchers added two construction-based nanomaterials, montmorillonite nano clay and graphene oxide to a commercial silicone-based sealer. Graphene oxide is a graphite compound used to increase longevity in construction materials. On the other hand, montmorillonite is a naturally occurring clay used to bind concrete molecules and harden the structure. 

These nanomaterials increased the density of the concrete molecular structure that blocked water from penetrating. They also formed a barrier to block water vapour and other gases from entering the concrete layer. 

The nanomaterials were also found to prevent concrete from physical and chemical attacks of deicing salt. The penetrating sealer provides multi-functional support to concrete and increases its life. Moreover, researchers didn’t use any organic solvent to form the sealer. It is water-based, hence it’s more environment friendly and safer for workers.

"Traditionally, when you switch from an organic solvent to water, you sacrifice the sealer’s performance," said Shi. "We demonstrated that the use of nanomaterials mitigates that reduction in performance."

Further, researchers have done a primary analysis of the construction market with industry experts to make more improvements in sealers. They are working on finding how nano-sealers can protect concrete from microbial attacks or abrasion, daily damages due to high traffic, etc. Further research can help to craft long-lasting concrete that can withstand extreme conditions.

The research was published in the Journal of Materials in Civil Engineering.

Contributed by: Simran Dolwani


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!  

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more