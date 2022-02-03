Researchers Discover Heat Transfer That Expands the Liedenfrost Effect, an 18th-Century Principle

By -

Image credit: Pexels


The researchers at Virginia Tech Research University, have found properties of water that could give a new look to the 18th-century phenomenon, the Liedenfrost effect. This discovery can help in using the basic properties of water to cool industrial devices. The research was conducted by Associate Professor Jonathan Boreyko and a graduate student Mojtaba Edalatpour.

Like most matter, water also exists in three forms- solid, liquid and gas. Solid-state ice changes into a liquid state, water and liquid state change into the gaseous state when heat is applied. This shows that the behavior of water changes in the presence of heat. 

According to Professor Boreyko, the water droplets do not boil when placed on aluminum plates that are heated above 150 degrees Celsius (302 degrees Fahrenheit). He explained this phenomenon using the Liedenfrost effect. This is a physical phenomenon in which a liquid produces an insulating surface or vapor layer that prevents it from boiling rapidly when close to a surface hotter than the liquid's boiling point. Due to this, the water droplet floats in the air instead of making physical contact with the surface. This principle is often applied liquid form of water that floats in a layer of vapor. Boreyko and his team were wondering whether the phenomenon works for ice.

“There are so many papers on liquid levitation that I wanted to ask about ice levitation,” said Boreyko. “It started as a project of curiosity. What drove our research was the question of whether we could get the three-phase Liedenfrost effect of solid, liquid and vapour.”

Entering The Ice

Daniel Cusumano, then an undergraduate student at Boreyko’s lab conducted the first research above five years ago. The ice did not float when the aluminum plate was heated above 150 degrees Celsius. He continued to increase the temperature and saw the ice's behavior. He found that the floating threshold was 550 degrees Celsius instead of 150 degrees Celsius. 

Under that temperature, the meltwater under ice continued to boil in contact with the surface instead of exhibiting the Liedenfrost effect. To know the reason behind prolonged boiling, Edalatpour and Boreyko developed new methods for heat transfer. They found that the temperature difference in meltwater caused this effect. The meltwater layer has two layers. The bottom layer boils at a temperature of 100 degrees Celsius; while the top layer sticks to the ice at a temperature of 0 degrees Celsius. This experiment explained that the bottom surface absorbs most of the surface heat. And why does the ice take more time to rise?

“The temperature differential the ice is uniquely creating across the water layer has changed what happens in the water itself because now most of the heat from the hot plate has to go across the water to maintain that extreme differential. So only a tiny fraction of energy can be used to produce vapor anymore,” explained Boreyko.

High temperatures (550 degrees of Celsius) are important for the icy Liedenfrost effect. Boiling water optimally carries heat away from the substrate. Therefore, we can feel the heat from a container of boiling water, but not from merely hot water. This means that difficulty in floating or levitating ice is a good thing as a larger temperature window for boiling can result in better heat transfer as compared to a liquid alone.

Ice Heat Transfer And Its Applications

The team continued to explore the practical applications of heat transfer. It plays a crucial role in cooling automobile engines, computer devices, etc. It requires a mechanism or substance to transfer heat or energy from a hot surface and quickly redistribute it to decrease damage to the metal parts. In nuclear power plants, ice can be used for instant cooling as an emergency measure when power fails. It is also used in metallurgy for making strong and less brittle metals. 

Further, the detailed research is published in the journal Physical Review Fluid.

Contributed by: Simran Dolwani


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!




Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more