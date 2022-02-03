Effectiveness of Chemotherapy Changes With the Time of Day, Suggests New Study

By -
Image credit: Pixabay

Researchers at West Virginia University (WVU) have found that the effectiveness of chemotherapy may change with the time of day that it is administered. 

Chemotherapy is a type of cancer treatment in which two or more anti-cancer drugs are used. It is a part of a standard cancer treatment plan that defines drugs to be used, frequency and duration of treatment and their dosage. 

During the chemotherapy process, however, the blood-brain barrier (BBB) prevents drugs from entering the brain. The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is a network of tissues and blood vessels made up of closely spaced cells. It helps keep harmful substances from reaching the brain. It allows some substances such as oxygen, water and carbon dioxide to pass into the brain. This is a good physiological process when it comes to infectious agents like bacteria, viruses and toxins. But, it also blocks anticancer drugs from entering the brain, thus making the chemotherapy process ineffective in treating brain tumors.

William Walker, at WVU, investigated whether the BBB allows the movement of anti-cancer drugs at different times of the day. His study showed that the blood-brain barrier is dynamic and not static. He also suggested that chemotherapy given at the proper time can treat tumors better.

"We are not the first ones to show that chrono-chemotherapy is beneficial, but we're the first to show that it's beneficial in the treatment of brain metastasis," said Walker, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Neuroscience.

Walker and his team delivered anti-cancer drugs into the mice with breast cancer that had metastatized or traveled to their brains. Some of the mice were given chemotherapy in daylight. And the rest of them received treatment in the dark. As mice are nocturnal animals, their brains are active in the dark.

The researchers found that the chemotherapy treatment given in the dark destroyed most of the tumor cells as compared to mice receiving drugs in the day. They also discovered that this treatment delayed neurological symptoms such as abnormal walking patterns, loss of muscle control in these mice.
Moreover, this had also increased the average survival rate of the mice by about 20 percent.

"In all our projects we try to ask, 'If we see an effect molecularly, does that translate? Is there a functional relevance to it?" said Walker. "To an extent, it might be pointless if we increase the amount of chemotherapy within the brain tumor at a certain time, but we don't see any functional difference, we don't improve survival, or we don't improve changes in a neurological deficit. So, these results were great to see."

In concern to the human blood-brain barrier, some questions remained answered. For instance, does the human blood-brain barrier fluctuate? If it fluctuates, is it more receptive to anti-cancer drugs in the night or day? Do the fluctuations show that human brains are active in the day or they are just a result of light exposure?

"Those are the questions, William Walker will be looking into when he leaves this lab and start his own," said Randy Nelson, chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Walker's mentor.

Generally, cancer patients receive treatment in the daytime- but "if it's the case that people are more like flies, and the blood-brain barrier opens up at night, then that might be the best time to give chemo," said Nelson.

"Chrono-chemotherapy has been shown to be beneficial for years- in terms of peripheral cancer- but for some reason that basic science is not being translated into clinical practice," said Walker. "I think that's an important step. That's my goal in starting my own lab: to try to raise awareness so that we can actually translate some of the basic science that we see into clinical practice to improve patient outcomes."

The findings are published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology.

Contributed by: Simran Dolwani


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!


Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more