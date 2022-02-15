Biologists Discover Smallest of Propellers That Make Archae Faster Than Cheetahs

By -


The molecular structure of the propellers. Source Exeter University

Biologists at the University of Exeter, England, have discovered new information on tiny locomotive structures or propellers used by archaea. The study also identified the structural elements that helped propellers to improve flexibility.

Like bacteria, archaea are single-celled organisms found in large habitats. They are found living in extreme conditions, such as in high salt concentrations, pressures and temperatures. Some species also live in human bodies but unlike bacteria, they do not cause any disease.

Archaea have a spiral-shaped filament-like structure called archaellum for locomotion. Some species are able to propel themselves at high speeds by rotating the archaellum. These filaments have intracellular motors that are responsible for rotating these extracellular filaments. The motors use ATP (Adenosine Tri-Phosphate) source of energy for the process.

Methanocaldococcus villosus is a species of archaea found near underwater volcanoes off Iceland. Here, the water temperature can reach up to 80 degrees celsius. They cultured them in nitrogen, carbon dioxide, sodium sulphide and adjusted pH.

"M. villosus swims at a speed of about 500 body lengths per second," said Dr Lavinia Gambelli, a biologist at the University of Exeter. "Considering that the tiny cell is only about one micrometre in size, this means half a millimeter in one second. At first glance, this does not seem much. But in comparison, a cheetah achieves only 20 body lengths per second, so if an M.villosus cell had the size of a cheetah, it would swim at approximately 3000 kilometers per hour. The incredible speed that M. villosus can achieve makes it one of the fastest organisms on the planet."

Biologists used the cryo-electron microscope to observe the archae. This microscope can determine cell size whose width is small like hydrogen atoms. Further, they kept the resolution power at 3.8 Å to observe their structure.

"At this resolution, we can see the very fabric of life and study fundamental biological processes at atomic detail," said Dr Bertram Duam, a Senior biologist at the University. "In this study, we were able to look closely at the smallest propeller in the world, to find more about its shape and how it works. As well as teaching us more about these fascinating organisms, this could have implications for human health and technology."

Previously, biologists discovered only a single protein in the filament called archaellins. But, the new study found that the filament or archaellum used by M. villosus had thousands of copies of two alternating proteins.

The research indicated that the genetic structure and assembly of the filament were more complex than assumed before. The biologists also found two structural elements that helped archae move the filament and propel cells at high speed.

"Archaea make up a considerable percentage of the microorganisms found in the human body. None has so far been found to cause disease, but it remains a possibility. In the future, it might be even possible to develop microscopic robotic devices for drug delivery based on the tiny propellers used by archaea," Duam added  

The detailed research has been published in the journal Natures Communication.


Contributed by: Simran Dolwani


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more