Reprint Anatomy Textbooks: Scientists Have Identified a New Muscle Inside the Human Jaw

By -
Image source : Anatomy of the Human Body by Henry Gray (1918)

The human body has always been a complex structure to study. It never ceases to amaze researchers who recently found a new layer of muscle in the lower jaw. Scientists at the University of Basel, Switzerland discovered an extra muscle layer that sits within the masseter muscle on the back of the cheeks and plays a crucial role in chewing.

What is Masseter Muscle?

The masseter muscle is a strong, thick, paired and rectangular muscle that runs through the posterior part of the cheek to the mandible or lower jaw on each side and closes the jaw during chewing. The masseter is one of the masticatory (chewing) muscles that is accompanied by other muscles such as lateral and medial pterygoid (causes protrusion, depression, elevation of the mandible) muscle and temporal muscle (produce movements in the mandible).

Masseter's specific functions are protrusion (forward movement) and elevation of the mandible for causing a powerful jaw closure and stabilising the hinge joint connecting jawbone to the skull.

Modern anatomy books described this muscle into two layers. But, now it’s time to update them. The information about this additional layer has been described by the scientists for the first time in the journal Annals of Anatomy.

How Did The Scientists Uncover This New Muscle?

Before this discovery, this muscle was considered to have two parts- one superficial and one deep. Both the parts of the muscle originate from the zygomatic bone (cheekbone) and insert into the superficial (outer) part of the ramus or curved part of the mandible (jaw bone). However, scientists have discovered an additional deep layer after dissecting human heads.



The newly discovered muscle layer runs from the back of the cheekbone to the anterior muscular process of the lower jaw. (S= superficial layer, D= deep layer, C= coronoid layer)

Technically speaking, anatomical texts have described the masseter muscle as one having three layers, the superficial section consisting of two parts while the lower part is called the deep masseter muscle. While most agreed to this description, they were unable to find the actual deep layer. The scientists at the University of Basel, however, dug in deeper to find the mystery of this muscle.

“In the view of these contradictory descriptions, we wanted to examine the structure of the masseter muscle again comprehensively,” said Professor Jens Christoph Tuerp from the University Centre of Dental Medicine, Basel in the statement.

They dissected 12 human cadaver heads preserved in formaldehyde. In addition, they took an MRI scan of the head of the living subject along with CT scans of 16 new cadavers. “This deep section of the masseter muscle is clearly distinguishable from the other two in terms of its course and function,” said Dr Szilvia Mezey from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel.

Researchers have named this super-deep masseter muscle as Musculus masseter pars coronoidea (coronoid part of the masseter). Interestingly, you do not need to look at cadavers or new anatomy textbooks to feel this muscle. All you need to do is place your fingers at the back of your cheek while you chew your food and you can feel it in action. 

According to Mezey, this new muscle is involved in stabilising the lower jaw and also helps to move the jaw backward.

Further, the scientists concluded that the discovery is not only significant in terms of understanding the human anatomy but is also useful for clinical purposes. Precise information on masseter muscle will improve therapies and surgery of the lower jaw. It will provide better treatment options to cure lower jaw-related problems.

“Although it’s generally assumed that anatomical research in the last 100 years has left no stone unturned, our finding is a bit like zoologists discovering a new species of vertebrae,” said Tuerp.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more