China's Chang'E-5 Moon Lander Has Returned With Samples That Contain Water

This lunar probe landed on one of the youngest mare basalts of the moon, a region located at a mid-high latitude. The Chang’E-5 spacecraft landed on the Moon on 1 December 2020 and returned to Earth with 1,731 kg of samples on 17 December 2020.

The spectrometer on the probe analyzed the layer of unconsolidated solid material and rock before sampling and delivering the lunar soil to earth. This provided a never-before chance to identify water on the lunar surface. According to the results obtained from the spectrometer analysis, the samples from the landing site contain fewer than 120 parts per million of water which is mostly due to solar wind implantation.

The solar wind implants protons (positively charged hydrogen atoms) into the top layers of the lunar soil. The implanted hydrogen diffuses out and interacts with oxygen. Solar wind implantation has been considered to play an essential role in most proposed water formation mechanisms.





A light and vesicular rock, on the other hand, showed substantially greater absorption at 2.85 μm, equal to an estimated 180 ppm of water, implying a second supply of water from the lunar interior.





The findings of chemical and orbital remote sensing investigations reveal that the rock may have been extracted from an earlier basaltic unit and thrown to the landing location of Chang'E-5. As a result of the lower water content of the soil compared to the higher water content of the rock fragment, degassing of the mantle reservoir under the Chang'E-5 landing site appears to have occurred. Mantle degassing is a critical differentiation process on Earth and played a major role in determining Earth's surface environment.





This result is compatible with the Procellarum KREEP (potassium, rare earth elements, phosphorus) Terrain region's long-term volcanic eruptions, and it also gives an important geological background for the Chang'E-5 samples' study.





With such progressive findings, we may look forward to a time when life on the moon is possible. Over the years a lot of things have been sent into space and scientists are trying to find a way to send humans to an alternative world where they can start a living.



