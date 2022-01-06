A Recent SpaceX Resupply Mission Sent P&G's Laundry Detergent and a Skin Printer to Space

By -

Photo by SpaceX from Pexels


On a recent resupply mission, SpaceX's-Dragon spacecraft carried numerous important items for scientific research to the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon spacecraft separated from Falcon 9 and landed autonomously on the space station on Wednesday, December 22 2021, around 4:30 a.m., and will remain there for a month.

Among the 6500 pounds of materials that the spacecraft launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida were supplies for the crew, a skin bioprinter, and even a detergent.

Skin Bioprinting Bandages

Skin bioprinting is a new approach for creating artificial skin from natural and synthetic building blocks. This process uses biological molecules and cell viability (a measure of live and healthy cells in a population) to print tissue structures. Skin reconstruction via burns is one of the applications of bioprinting that has been developing in the past years. However, it still needs a large bioprinter to print a tissue, allow it to mature, and then implant onto the patient. To solve this, a portable bioprinter is needed.


A study, Bioprint FirstAid, conducted at the German Aerospace Center illustrated a small and portable bioprinter that uses a patient’s skin cells to increase the wound healing process by creating a tissue patch over the wound to stop the leakage. On further missions, these patches can help to heal wounds that occur in space as well as on Earth and provide a safer and convenient option for treatment.

Improving Drug Delivery in Cancer

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the ability of the immune system to fight against disease-causing organisms. In the case of Cancer, monoclonal antibodies prevent cancerous cell growth in the body. Apart from that, these antibodies are useful to treat several other diseases, but the problem is that they are taken intravenously (within a vein) in a clinical setting, maybe at a hospital or clinic, as they do not dissolve in water due to their low solubility.


The researchers at the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, U.S, are currently working on the experiment Protein Crystal Growth 20 (PCG 20) that focuses on crystallising pembrolizumab, a monoclonal antibody for cervical, gastrointestinal and lung cancer. It is the active ingredient in a drug called Keytruda that targets multiple cancers.


Scientists are trying to know more about the component to formulate a drug that can be administered easily on Earth or in space within seconds via injections without seeking any medical professional's assistance.

Analysing Infection Risk

Scientists have noticed that spaceflight can cause mutations in microbes that increase their virulence and decrease the immunity of humans leading to infections. To understand the host-pathogen relationship better in space, scientists assess immune changes by collecting saliva and blood samples of the crew members before, during and after spaceflight and culturing the immune cells with bacteria grown under normal and spaceflight conditions. The results can help to fight against microbe virulence and improve care for those having a weak immune system.


Lunar Laundry

Astronauts wear new clothes on the space station that are delivered to them on resupply missions. Limited cargo space has always been a challenge to these space missions, and resupply is not feasible every time. Therefore, Procter & Gamble has developed a degradable detergent, Tide Infinity specifically designed for removing stains in microgravity. However, research is still going on this product and will last for six months. Once it is approved, it can be used in space and also on Earth.

Citizen Science

According to NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science (SPOCS) program, students enrolled in the institutions can be part of their real-time experiments such as studying antibiotic resistance in microgravity, knowing how bacteria resistant polymers are affected in space, etc.

Students from K-12 are selected as citizen scientists for the space missions based on their proposal including, their previous exam scores, school or college projects, etc.

At NASA, their work includes providing baseline data, sorting data or comparing raw data to the experimental values provided by the space station.

The experiments are presently being conducted in space focusing on the areas of physical sciences, biotechnology, Earth and space science. Deep studies on these topics can help space travelers to maintain their health in microgravity. Plus, they can also help in robotic explorations to the Moon and Mars through NASA's Artemis program.

Contributed by: Simran Dolwani


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!


Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more