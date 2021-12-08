Scientists Now Know Why Neurons Consume Energy Even When at Rest

By -
Synaptic vesicles release neurotransmitters.
Synaptic vesicles release neurotransmitters. Image credit: https://www.scientificanimations.com/

Scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have recently solved the mystery behind why the brain cells or neurons consume energy even at rest. The mystery has puzzled them for years and now the answer to this question lies in a study published in Science Advances.

What Have Scientists Found?

In the study, scientists have recognized tiny capsules known as synaptic vesicles as a vital source of energy utilisation in inactive neurons. Synaptic vesicles are tiny, electron-lucent vesicles that are clustered at presynaptic terminals. They store neurotransmitters (the body's chemical messengers that transmit messages between neurons) and release them by exocytosis (the process of release of substances out of the cell) in the presence of calcium. These neurotransmitters play a vital role in nerve conduction. During nerve conduction, the neurotransmitters are fired from synaptic vesicles to send a signal for communication to other neurons.

The process of packing neurotransmitters into synaptic vesicles consumes chemical energy, and scientists have discovered that this process is extremely leaky, energy-wise that it continues to uptake energy even when the vesicles are perfused and the synaptic terminals are inactive.

In previous studies, scientists saw that in inactive states like the state of coma, the consumption of glucose in the brain decreased to 50% but was still higher as compared to the uptake of glucose in other organs. This observation triggered scientists to reason behind the energy drain in the resting state.

Dr. Timothy Ryan, Professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, has shown in recent years that neuron synaptic terminals (bud-like projections at the axon terminal that fire neurotransmitters) consume more energy in their active state and are sensitive to any alterations in the fuel supply. In their new study, they inspected the fuel consumption in synaptic terminals in their inactive state. And found it higher.

They discovered the concept of high fuel consumption at the resting state for a large pool of vesicles at synaptic terminals. During the synaptic inactive state, the vesicles are filled with neurotransmitters and are ready to release them to establish communication with other neurons.

Why is Energy Used During Synaptic Inactivity?

In the study, the scientists discovered that there is a leakage of energy from vesicles in the form of protons even while they are filled up with neurotransmitters. This leakage is caused by proteins called transporters who carry the neurotransmitters into the vesicles but end up releasing the proton. By letting go of just one proton, a vesicle can gain a neurotransmitter. Evolutionarily, speculates Dr. Ryan, this makes sense, since it allows the reloading to be completed quickly during synaptic activity, which facilitates faster thinking. 

"Although the leakage is small for each vesicle, there are hundreds of trillions of vesicles in the human brain, so there is a large energy drain if they add up", said Dr. Ryan in a press release.

The research is an important advance in comprehending the basic functioning and working of the brain.

According to Dr. Ryan, the study helps to understand the vulnerability of the human brain to its fuel supply. These days, the brain's susceptibility to the disturbance in the fuel supply is a considerable issue in neurology. Also, metabolic insufficiencies have been noticed in a host of similar brain diseases including, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The experiment's outcomes could help find the solutions to medical mysteries and suggest the best methods for treatment.

"If we can safely reduce the brain drain and slow the metabolism, it could be effective clinically," Dr. Ryan concluded.

Contributed by: Simran Dolwani

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more