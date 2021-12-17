Scientists Have Found That Asthma May Reduce the Risk of Brain Tumors

By -

  

Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash


Asthma is a condition in which a person’s airways become narrow, inflamed, and swell and generate extra mucus, making it difficult for him to breathe. This is a common disease.  Globally, 300 million people are estimated to be currently affected by this disease. Interestingly, a recent study conducted at the Washington University School of Medicine found that people with asthma are less prone to developing brain tumors.


What Have Scientists Found? 


T-cells are a part of the immune system that originate from stem cells in the bone marrow. Usually, these cells protect the body from infections but one can also find them in action when a person develops asthma. In the study, scientists found that asthma forces the T-cells to behave in a manner that causes lung inflammation but halts the growth of brain tumors. 


The study available in Nature Communications proposed that reprogramming or altering T-cells in brain tumor patients could be a new way to treat them.   


“Of course, we are not going to start causing asthma in people, as it can be a fatal disease. But what if we could fool the T-cells to think that they are asthma cells when they enter the brain, so they don’t support the tumor formation and expansion? These findings are a gateway to new therapies targeting T-cells and their relations with brain cells,” said senior author David H. GutmannProfessor of Neurology at Washinton University.


Previous studies have shown the functions of immune cells in evolving optic gliomas (low-grade primary tumors that occur in the optic nerve, chiasm, or both). A chiasm is a point of intersection where the optic nerve and brain meet. These studies excited Gutmann who was keen to find out the connection between brain tumors and asthma. 


How Did They Find This Connection?


Jit Chatterjee, a postdoctoral researcher and the first author of the study said “Asthma reduces glioma formation by T-cell decorin-mediated inhibition of microglia.” He and his team experimented in mice that were genetically engineered to carry a transformation in their NF1 genes (a gene that controls cell growth) and form the optic glioma pathway from three months of age. 


In the experiment, the group of mice was exposed to asthma-inducing irritants at the age of 4 to 6 weeks. Scientists treated a separate group of genetically modified mice with saltwater for comparison. Thereupon, they looked for the optic glioma pathway formation in the mice at 3 and 6 months of age. Brain tumors were not formed in the mice with asthma. 


They found that inducing asthma in the mice changed the behavior of the T-cells in the tumor-prone mice. Their T-cells started secreting a protein called decorin. This protein is a major cause of blocking the airways and exhibiting the symptoms of asthma, however, it is useful in preventing tumors in the brain. 


The protein acts on Microglia (immune cells in the brain) and blocks its functioning by hindering a protein complex called NFkappaB.  The protein complex controls the formation of RNA from DNA, an important step in microglia activation. Activated microglia is responsible for tumor growth and development. 


Treatment with caffeic acid phenethyl ester (CAPE- the chemical that prohibits activation of NFkappaB pathway) or decorin prevented mice from developing optic glioma pathways. The results showed that blocking the microglial activation may be a useful therapeutic way to treat brain tumors. 


Conclusion 


According to Gutmann, the exciting part of the experiment was knowing the relationship between the body's T-cells and the brain cells that support the formation and growth of optic glioma pathways. This information is useful to study the physiology of other tumors for getting better treatment options.


Contributed by: Simran Dolwani

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more