New Study shows Urban farming yields at par with conventional farming. Uses less pesticides

By -


Image credit: Syced/ Wikimedia Commons


According to citizen science research conducted by the University of Sussex, urban farmers in the UK were able to gather one kilogram of insect-pollinated fruits and vegetables per square metre which also falls within the range of conventional farming.


Urban farming may contribute to local food security, but it is not scalable due to its labor-intensive nature. It is, nevertheless, more sustainable, productive, and environmentally friendly when compared to traditional agriculture. According to some estimates, urban vegetables might offer up to 20% of the world's food. Over the years, urban farming has received very little attention and research compared to conventional farming and its methods.


Dr. Beth Nicholls, a UK Research and Innovation Future Leaders Fellow at the University of Sussex presented the initial results at Ecology Across Borders on Wednesday 15th December at Liverpool in the U.K. Ecology Across Borders is a program conducted by the British Ecological Society which is said to be the oldest ecological society in the world. The organization comprises nearly 6000 members from around the world and mainly focuses on advancing ecological science.


In comparison to conventional farming approaches, the urban farmers were able to harvest an average of 70kg per season and it was achieved with the minimal use of pesticides. Eventually, these results are beneficial to biodiversity through habitat creation and low environmental impact.


Over the course of two years, the volunteers observed over 2000 pollinating insects that visited the crops. Bees were the most prevalent pollinators, accounting for 43 percent of all flower visits. Flies, surprisingly, were also frequent visitors, accounting for about 34 percent of the total insect visits.


Beth Nicholls also stated that in a world of increasing urbanisation of both developing and developed worlds, the production of food in and around cities has got great potential. It could help to improve nutritional and health outcomes, reduce poverty and provide habitat for wildlife and create sustainable cities simultaneously. 


Urban farmers using fewer pesticides in comparison to conventional farming was a key highlight. The reduced use of pesticides was a boon to the insects and wildlife that feed on these plants.


Nicholls further mentioned that “The UK imports approximately £8 billion of fruit and vegetables each year, but our results show that green spaces in cities, such as allotments and community gardens, could play an important role in meeting that demand at a local scale.”

 

The findings show that urban growing offers local produce with limited usage of pesticides and also contributes towards the betterment of biodiversity which in turn is a win-win situation for the environment. This is a huge benefit to nature and its inhabitants in the long run. 


This study and the methods used in it provide a different approach and valuable insights into urban farming which could be adapted for various developing and developed countries with little effort. 


A similar study is currently being conducted in Calcutta, India. Beth elaborated: “We are currently collaborating with researchers from the Centre for Pollination Studies at the University of Calcutta, who are exploring the viability of urban food production in India, a developing country where urban food production happens on a larger scale and food is produced both for personal consumption and for sale at markets.” 


Contributed by: Mithun Sukesan


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!

Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more