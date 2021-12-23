Experiments with mutant bacteria lead to the tiny recreation of Van Gogh's Starry Night.

By -
Image credit: Rice University


Scientists have figured out how to turn millions of predatory bacteria into spirals that look like Vincent Van Gogh's The Starry Night. Myxococcus Xanthus is a species of myxobacteria that is capable of exhibiting different forms of self-organizing behaviour according to its environment and has been investigated as a model for social cooperation and bacterial gene regulation over the years. Bacteria are usually known to be selfish but M. Xanthus is different as it needs to find and recognize kin to survive.

Researchers uncovered a previously unknown activity while analyzing M. Xanthus mutants that overexpress two proteins that cells employ to distinguish near relatives: self-organization into millimetre-sized circles.

Oleg Igoshin, a professor of bioengineering at Rice University and senior scientist at Rice’s Center for Theoretical Biological Physics stated "When you overexpress that protein, you can see these circular aggregates emerge after four hours, and by 12 hours they take up the whole (petri dish)."

Igoshin’s research group has been collaborating with a microbiology group from the University of Wyoming, led by coauthor Daniel Wall and they have been conducting dozens of experiments to discover the genetic mechanism of the circular swarms.

M. Xanthus preys on other bacteria but lacks the internal organs that are required for digesting them further and hence they form familial packs to engulf and eat the victims. M. Xanthus uses a surface receptor called TraA and a companion protein called TraB to recognise kin, according to Wall and coauthor Pengbo Cao, who was then a graduate student in his lab and is now a postdoctoral research associate at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Wall's team established various mutant strains while researching TraAB's mechanism, including ones that overexpressed TraAB and produced more of the protein than normal. They showed a tendency to create cell clusters after a few hours, Cao noted. While Wall's team conducted microbiological tests, Igoshin's team was instructed to develop a theoretical model that could explain the riddle.

"What’s interesting about our theory is that the only way we see these (circular aggregates) in our simulations is when we make the cells non-reversing. In normal wild-type cells, they go back and forth, back and forth, like a commuter train. The head becomes the tail and the tail becomes the head. And they do it every eight minutes or so," said Igoshin. 

The authors were able to confirm their hunch by running this situation using computational simulations. The conventional head-to-tail swarms became whirling swirls of cells as large as a millimetre or more with simple alterations to the TraAB proteins that resulted in their overexpression.

The result is a fascinating image of the microbial world, as well as a deeper knowledge of how millions of cells coordinate their movements.

The study was published in mSystems.

Contributed by: Mithun Sukesan


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!



Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more