3D printed shoes help treat aging vulture's bumblefoot, twice

By -

Pododermatitis, commonly known as bumblefoot, is the inflammation of the skin of the paw. It is a common bacterial infection and inflammatory reaction that usually occurs on the feet of birds, rodents, and rabbits. If left untreated, pododermatitis causes various difficulties such as pressure sores, tissue swelling, and calluses, which can be debilitating and even lethal. A 3D printed silicone shoe can help reverse this inflammation and promises a better future for bumblefoot patients.

Walter, a 21-year-old female hooded vulture. was suffering from bumblefoot. Researchers at the Keio-National University of Singapore Connective Ubiquitous Technology for Embodiments Center (NUS-CUTE) spent two intensive months in the creative development of this 3D printed shoe to treat Walter’s bumblefoot.

Mandai Wildlife Group, formerly known as Wildlife Reserves Singapore, is a self-funded organisation based in Singapore which manages the majority of zoos in the country. The acting deputy vice president, conservation research and veterinary at the Mandai Wildlife Group, Xie Shangzhe said “While pododermatitis can be treated with traditional bandages, we wanted a more bespoke and innovative solution to treat patients. We decided to look into 3D printing because it provided a more precise way of distributing the force the feet have to bear away from the affected area.”

The protective silicone shoes were created to ease and redistribute pressure on the patient's weight-bearing area, as well as aid the healing of the bird’s foot. Some birds prefer to stay perched on their feet for long lengths of time in certain circumstances. The constant pressure and weight on the feet can result in sores and swelling. Additionally, arthritis, which is frequent in older birds, can also cause pododermatitis. The approach taken by NUS-CUTE researchers can improve the quality of life of the park's older birds.

After a 17-week treatment in an observation ward in 2019, Walter returned to the Birds of Prey aviary. Little did anyone know that love would bloom soon after. She began courting displays with another bird and also prepared a nesting site on a hard, high rock ledge and spent a long time perching. Unfortunately, this led to a return of her bumblefoot.

Her 3D-printed shoes came to her rescue again and Walter was monitored from August until October 2021. Her symptoms reverted rapidly during this period and finally, her shoes were removed. Soon she will be moved from her observation ward to a special aviary for retirees of the park's "Kings of the Skies" performance, where she'll be joined by another hooded vulture. It is a show that showcases the fierce and formidable where one can witness the presence of magnificent predators. It will be interesting to see if she finds love again and engages in nesting behavior as well.

Associate Professor Yen Ching-Chiuan, co-director of the Keio-NUS CUTE said, “A big advantage of 3D printing is the flexibility to customize the shoes according to the varying sizes, shapes, and conditions of each bird’s foot. The team at the Keio-NUS CUTE Center worked closely with Jurong Bird Park to design a shoe that was appropriate in terms of measurement, material, and usability according to the bird type and its unique usage behaviors.”

Miguel, a 31-year-old male Southern caracara was another patient who had developed pododermatitis as a result of arthritis due to his advanced age. He had shown great improvement after wearing the shoe for two and a half months. This all-new silicone shoe is a big step towards a better world for the ones suffering from bumblefoot. Custom-made for the birds based on their measurements, they are durable and can be easily removed and cleaned during the treatment period.

Contributed by: Mithun Sukesan


To 'science-up' your social media feed, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!


Comments

Post a Comment

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Buy us a Coffee

Popular posts from this blog

Do free energy magnetic motors really work?

By -
Image
The internet is rife with websites that promote generators that are capable of providing electricity without using any fuel. Built largely with magnets, these 'free energy generators' promise to cut your electricity bills and provide a much greener alternative to the electricity that is largely generated out of fossil fuels. Elaborate videos that give you estimates of how much money you can save without revealing any details of how to go about it, manage to keep the audience hooked on for a while, but $40 price tag, the loads of freebies and the instant $10 discount for not leaving the page, make the product and its seller highly suspicious. So, we decided to find out if these free energy magnetic motors really work? The Principle The magnetic motor works on the simple principle that we all already know, 'Like poles repel each other while opposite poles attract each other'. By arranging the magnets in a fashion where only like poles face each other, one c
Read more

Looking beyond tumour-inducing effects of cell phones

By -
Image
  The cell phone has become an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the multiple tasks that today's smartphones can handle, a cell phone is promoted more as "Life Companion" than a gadget.  Even among friends and colleagues it has become quite common to find individuals who are so attached to their cell phones that they ' cannot live without them ', feel anxious if left without their phones or feel this need to answer every call they receive on their phone.  This addiction to stay connected has become a favorite topic for research on how cell phone usage affects our day-to-day lives. Initial studies concentrated on how cell phone usage affected tasks such as driving.  Results from such studies promoted the imposition of restrictions on drivers but pedestrians were left free to use their phones during their commute. A recent study focusing on pedestrian cell phone usage now tell us that attention of cell phone users is so impaired that most users fai
Read more

A Solar powered island

By -
Image
A small island in the South Pacific Ocean recently shot to fame by becoming the first territory on our planet to derive its energy needs from the Sun. Covering a small area of 10 square kilometers, Tokelau is a part of New Zealand and lies to the North of Samoan islands .     Image Source: www.treehugger.com Funded by the government of New  Zealand, Tokelau spent about $7 million to put in place three solar grids that will now enable its 1500 residents to harness and utilize solar energy for their daily needs. Why spend $7 million for a power plant in the middle of nowhere you might ask! While the small island generates a small sum of $ 500,000 every year by selling agricultural produce, it spends over $2.8 million, most of which is spent of food and fuel. While its 1500 residents have energy needs like us, Tokelau's new means of earning is selling Internet domain names (like .com, .co.in, .au etc. ) with a .tk extension. With a booming internet business, electrical
Read more