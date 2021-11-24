Meet the author: They Made What? They Found What?





CTS: There are so many discoveries and inventions by Indian researchers. How did you go about researching them and also shortlisting them?





ST: That was a tough one. When I began my research there were so many talented scientists doing fantastic work in their fields. There was no ‘fair’ way to decide who to include and who not to. So, I took help from the titles of this book and decided to focus on inventions (They Made Whaaat?) and discoveries (They Found Whaat?) that made me go agog with wonder.





I did sift through the biographies to make sure that most fields of science were included so I could also build up each chapter with quizzes, boxes, and activities that helped children enjoy and learn more about modern Indian science. Of course, a lot of selection credit goes to Batty and Foxy (you need to read the book to know who they are) who were quite contrarian and so helped me by confusing me further.





CTS: Which was the most fascinating story for you?





ST: Each one was fun in a different way, but my favourite two stem from my deeper interest in the environment and climate fiction. Both the chapters were late additions to my book and totally enjoyable. The first was ecologist Divya Mudappa and her determination to work in reforestation for the last twenty years in Valparai. The second story was that of Sonam Wangchuk and how he built artificial glaciers in Ladakh – to help villages that face droughts every summer.





CTS: Scientists usually have a reputation of being very technical with their comments. Was it difficult to get the stories out of the scientists that you interviewed?





ST: Definitely. It took me multiple interviews and conversations. I had to constantly ask them leading questions to pull out colourful details (try asking scientists how they spent their childhood) that I could use to tell their story. Even after I wrote a chapter and shared it with them, I warned the scientist that I had taken creative leeways with their stories. Thankfully, most of them were generous enough to accept the dramatisations of their lives and how they invented or discovered stuff. In the end, the book’s out and all of them have loved it.





CTS: This is a two-in-one book, printed in a different format. What's the inspiration behind that?





ST: Isn't it just gorgeous? From the beginning, I was sure I wanted to bring out the fun and wacky side of science. As I began to develop the chapters, I relied on humour and irreverence of imaginary characters in the book (Batty and Foxy). When I saw that there were two books in this – one on inventions and one on the discovery, I suggested a flipbook to my editor – again something I always wanted to write, though not for a science book!





Can I say out loud that I absolutely love the flipbook format of the book? It’s creative and fun, but it also shows the soul of the book. That I wanted to write about scientists and science by entertaining kids.





CTS: How do you think science communication can be improved for the Indian audience?





ST: More than focusing on improving, I think we just need more science content out there. We need more books for kids that introduce them to the Indian ecosystem of science, we need more interaction between scientists and the general public, we need more articles, podcasts, videos, and more celebrities who are scientists. The whole ecosystem where scientists and their work is celebrated, talked about in everyday mass and social media, and looked up to is missing in India.





CTS: What are you currently working on? Is there another fiction story on the way or a follow-up book about more discoveries?





ST: Since the book came out and I realized my deeper interest and desire to engage with the environment, I've joined the Nature Conservation Foundation where I run a program to encourage more nature stories in mass media.





In writing, I’ve recently come back to a science fiction novel I’ve been trying to finish. There are a couple of non-fiction books to do - sometime in the future – I did love writing the science book after all - but it’s not something I’ll be doing in the next one or two years.