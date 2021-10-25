Watch spectacular moths fly in slow-mo [Video]

By -

 There are a lot of slow-mo videos out there but nothing as spectacular as these beautiful moths taking flight. 

It might not have David Attenborough's narration but makes up for the deficit by capturing some rare moths in flight. 

TV channels often focus on the larger animals but there is a lot to learn from these winged creatures as well. 



This 6000 frames per second (fps) video was painstakingly made by Dr. Adrian Smith, who is part of the Evolutionary Biology & Behavior Research Lab at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences & North Carolina State University.


